David Grusch: Veterano de la Fuerza Aérea confirma la manipulación de OVNIs

AND HERE WE GO FOLKS!

David Charles Grusch, A whistleblower and former intelligence officer with the government has now come out publicly and has even filed a complaint against the government on a UAP/UFO coverup is now saying that yes…we are not alone and that in fact the United States and other countries have in their possession craft and remains that are "Non Human" in nature. His statement has been cleared by pentagon after a law that was passed by congress that allows UFO/UAP whistleblowers protection and immunity.

"We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities. The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles". "The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret."

He alleged he was subject to "reprisals" when he tried to pass on his findings, which formed the basis for his legal complaint against the DoD.

Grusch was backed by former colleagues who described his reputation as "beyond reproach" and other intelligence officials who corroborated his extraordinary claim.

