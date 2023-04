Asesinan a tiros a mujer que entró por equivocación a una casa: Kaylin Gillis

20 y/o Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed after her friend turned into the wrong driveway in upstate New York

He had a stand off with police and police say 'he showed no remorse for killing Kaylin'

Kevin Monahan was charged with second-degree murder

