¿Quién es Andrew Lester, hombre que disparó por “error” a un joven de 16 años?

This man looked him in the face and shot him. @fox4kc new report clearly showed that the glasses door had been replaced as if nothing happened, and the individual is free to go about his day as if he did a great deed. While my nephew is a great kid, an intelligent kid, a black boy is left with so many broken pieces.

If you want to know how you can help me or my family, please tag and share with as many people as you think can help this story grow. That man needs to be in jail.

Black boys do not need to die for us to say enough is ENOUGH. Let America see that an attempt to kill 1 black kid is an attempt to kill all black kids.

#kcmo #blacklivesmatter #racisminamerica #racism #guncontrol #kcmom #kansascitymo #kcblogger #kansascityblogger #foxnews @cnnusaofficial @fox4kc @blklivesmatter #fox4kc #kidsdeservebetter #blackpeoplearetired

Publicado por Faith Spoonmore en Sábado, 15 de abril de 2023