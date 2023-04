Tiroteo en Maine deja cuatro muertos y tres heridos: Sospechoso bajo arresto

Maine State Police: 4 found dead inside a home in Bowdoin. This is connected to a shooting incident on I-295 that left three injured in Yarmouth and closed a section of the highway.

Four people have been found dead inside a home in Bowdoin on the Augusta Road. This is connected… pic.twitter.com/GfXPGis1QW

— LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) April 18, 2023