Imagen reveladora: Así luce el agujero negro supermasivo de la Vía Láctea

How is Sgr A* different from M87*, the black hole we first saw in 2019? They differ in size – and this impacted how each black hole was imaged. Learn how the @ehtelescope captures images of these objects that are constantly on the move. #OurBlackHole pic.twitter.com/unOZL5yYAo

— Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian (@CenterForAstro) May 12, 2022