La NASA captó una imagen de una estrella que explotó en el Siglo XVII

NASA and ASI's IXPE (Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer) observatory has sent back its first image!

After launching in December atop a Falcon 9, IXPE entered a commissioning phase to prepare for observations, which started with supernova remnant Cassiopeia A on January 11. pic.twitter.com/hT3W0ibbGm

— Haygen Warren (@haygenwarren) February 14, 2022