Tragedia en Queens: Mujer muere atropellada por camión: Florence Ngwu – VIDEO

Queens mom, 49, who was pinned between two parked cars struck by hit-and-run driver dies in hospital

Florence Ngwu, 49, died in the hospital, it was confirmed on Monday

Ngwu is a mother-of-four who works as a nursing aide at the Silvercrest nursing home in Briarwood, Queens pic.twitter.com/6IHBMuKiNb

— MassiVeMaC (@SchengenStory) May 9, 2022