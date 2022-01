Los Ángeles: Asesinan a policía latino mientras buscaba casa con su novia: Fernando Arroyos

We mourn the loss of Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos who was killed while off-duty in a senseless act of violence. Officer Arroyos is survived by his parents & girlfriend.

God bless his family who lost their loved one, & the men and women of the dept during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/XirohPK0oh

— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 12, 2022