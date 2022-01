Los Ángeles: Asesinan a tiros a trabajador de Taco Bell por rechazar billete falso

This is heartbreaking. Alejandro Garcia, 41, was shot and killed working at a Taco Bell with his son, 19. His son rejected counterfeit money from a customer who then shot into the drive thru window. Hear from Garcia’s devastated family tonight | @CBSLA https://t.co/UP8iAw3ILW pic.twitter.com/uImwc9Extg

— Rick Montanez (@RickCBSLA) January 10, 2022