Felicity Ace: Barco repleto de autos de lujo se incendia en el océano Atlántico – Video

UPDATE: Li-ion batteries in the EVs on board the vehicle carrier Felicity Ace have caught fire & the blaze requires specialist equipment to extinguish. It wasn't clear whether the batteries first sparked the fire.

Around 1,100 Porsches & 189 Bentleys were on board, no Teslas. https://t.co/VAj6Bak88c pic.twitter.com/gmzRrW1588

— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 18, 2022