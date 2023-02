Impactante hallazgo en una isla de EEUU: ¿Qué animal prehistórico apareció?

Atlantic Sturgeon have been around since the dinosaurs, but now they are endangered.

This one was 3 feet long and found on Assateague Island in Maryland on the Atlantic Coast.https://t.co/PW8nWkAcs8

Learn more about the plight of the Atlantic Sturgeon: https://t.co/x3ixkki9Gg

— Delaware Riverkeeper Network (@DelRiverkeeper) February 3, 2023