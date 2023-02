Impactante confesión de exsoldado ruso sobre las torturas en Ucrania

“I have no moral right to ask Ukrainians for forgiveness. I can’t forgive myself, so I can’t expect them to forgive me.” A former Russian army officer tells us about crimes he says he saw Russian soldiers committing in Ukraine, including torture & looting. Producer @BBCWillVernon pic.twitter.com/vNDOjKGpBW

— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) February 2, 2023