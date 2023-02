¿Racismo en Texas? Ejecutan a latino 16 años después de asesinar a un policía: Wesley Ruiz

NEW: The Supreme Court declines to block the execution of Wesley Ruiz, scheduled to take place this evening in Texas. Ruiz argued that jurors relied on anti-Hispanic stereotypes in deciding to sentence him to death. With no recorded dissents, SCOTUS denies his request for a stay. pic.twitter.com/TSchL2BsI8

