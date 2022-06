Detienen a pastor de Florida por masturbarse en un Starbucks: Enginio Muniz-Colon

Deputies with the @OsceolaSheriff have arrested Enginio Dali Muniz-Colon after they say he was found exposing himself, masturbating on the patio of Starbucks on Osceola Pkwy. They say this isn’t the first time and that he’s a pastor in Kissimmee. @WESH pic.twitter.com/ju2JEpLvza

— Megan Mellado WESH (@meganmellado) June 27, 2022