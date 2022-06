Florida: Madre es acusada por dejar morir de hambre a su bebé

#BREAKING: Sheila O'Leary of Cape Coral is convicted of 1st degree murder in the death of her 18-month old baby. She and her husband were accused of starving the baby to death in a disturbing abuse investigation involving 4 children.

— Brenna Weick (@BrennaWeickTV) June 28, 2022