¡Rescate emotivo! Familia encuentra a joven que se perdió en aguas de Key West – VIDEO

I love my family 🙏 thank you everyone for amazing reaction and support! I’ve read all the good comments and I’m happy we were able to get some positive and happy on the news and out to the world. #viraltiktok #dylanrescue #keywest #freediving #missingdiver #diverescue #nbc6 #familyiseverything

♬ original sound – Priscilla Gartenmayer