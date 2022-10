Rusia utiliza drones suicidas iraníes para atacar y destruir Kiev – VIDEOS

Russia attacked Kyiv with Iranian-made drones during Monday's rush hour, killing at least four people. Unlike previous strikes, which hit with intense speed, Monday's attack was different: Residents were aware of the drones overhead, seeking their targets. https://t.co/EV9P7PbU8E pic.twitter.com/l1QFTgqI4v

— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 17, 2022