VIDEO: El momento en que Ucrania asesina con explosivos a alto mando de Rusia

Breaking: Another high-profile collaborator, Russian-backed head of Mykhaylivka village of Zaporizhzhya Oblast Ivan Sushko died in a car blast. Before Russian occupiers promoted him, Sushko worked as a wedding toastmaster and occasional Santa Clause. Another one bites the dust. pic.twitter.com/1zeDuuIiSL

— The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) August 24, 2022