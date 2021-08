Dr. Fauci lanza seria advertencia sobre el COVID: “Las cosas van a empeorar”

NEW: White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci tells @jonkarl, "things are going to get worse," as COVID-19 cases surge with delta variant.

"The solution to this is get vaccinated and this would not be happening." https://t.co/Vs9wGhlqCj pic.twitter.com/TIWImK2k0u

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 1, 2021