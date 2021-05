¿En qué va el cuarto cheque de estímulo de $1,400?: ¿Cuándo lo aprobarán?

#StimulusChecks and federal unemployment have been a lifeline to millions during #COVID19.

I led my @WaysMeansCmte colleagues in asking @POTUS to include recurring direct payments and automatic #UI in the #AmericanFamiliesPlan. https://t.co/uFPe0lNioM

— Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) May 21, 2021