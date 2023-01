Confrontan a Matt Gaetz en la Cámara de Representantes [VIDEO]

This has never been about me or Kevin McCarthy. It's about the American people.

America wants to know that the rules of the House of Reps would never allow something like this horrendous omnibus bill to ever pass ever again.

That's what @RepBoebert and I have been working on. pic.twitter.com/TpBr2xZs0X

— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 7, 2023