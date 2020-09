Chrissy Teigen, hospitalizada después de sangrar sin parar durante su embarazo: “Es escalofriante”

View this post on Instagram

Bedrest chronicles. @chrishimmm (who went from my first assistant, getting me llamas on a whim and any flowers you received in the past 5 years, she picked) to now, my head of brand operations for @cravingsbychrissyteigen! She has been here for it allll. Anyhoo, she isn’t kneeling and feeding me chocolate here. Well I guess she kind of is. But it’s for work!!! We have something verrrrrrrry cool coming and I CANNOT WAIT!!! I’ll be showcasing more of team cravings in the next few weeks, as the team has really come together and I am just SO proud of them and what we have built. My dream for everyone is they love what they do and feel fulfilled in every way. I want to laugh and be stupid and silly and have dumb parties because it’s Tuesday, celebrate every birthday with an hour nap or hour of television (@mindykaling) and make dreams happen on the daily. I love what @cravingsbychrissyteigen has become and I cannot wait for you guys to see what we have in store…in store…innnn store. Ah!!! Anyhow, @chrishimmm, my right hand, my brain holder. Thank you for all these wonderful years past, and the future to come!