California: Derrame de petróleo provoca muerte de aves y peces – Videos

Right after Obama expanded offshore drilling, we got the BP oil spill. Now, after Biden let #Line3 get built, we're watching 126,000 barrels of oil spill on the pristine California coast.

It's time to rise. It’s time to end all fossil fuels. #StopLine3pic.twitter.com/zbXimYPgB6

— Resist Line 3 (@ResistLine3) October 4, 2021