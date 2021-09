Hawai: Volcán Kilauea arroja lava después de cinco meses – Video

Kīlauea’s eruption continues through the night! And where you find lava, you'll also find volcanologists making observations and collecting data. Activity is still confined to a crater that is within the closed area of Kīlauea’s summit. #KilaueaErupts #Kilauea pic.twitter.com/4taQXgpok4

