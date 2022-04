Atacan a ladrillazos en la cabeza a un anciano en Nueva York: [VIDEO]

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT: On 3/31/22 at approx. 3PM, in front of 2245 7 Ave @NYPD32PCT Manhattan. The suspect hit a 60 year-old male victim with a brick & then punched him causing severe injuries. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/5AmZx7gteu

