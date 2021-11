Alec Baldwin: Primera demanda contra el actor por la muerte de Halyna Hutchins

“This was so loud, this sound. So loud. I never heard that sound on a movie set.": 'Rust' gaffer Serge Svetnoy, who is suing the production, describes the moment cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot, and how he "tried to save her life."https://t.co/aHv93EzfTi

— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 11, 2021