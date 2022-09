Brutal atentado suicida en Afganistán: Asesinan a alto clérigo talibán – VIDEO

This was the recent fatwas of Mawlawi Mujib Rahman Ansari, which was issued against #women protesters.

He said that anyone who takes to the streets to protest against #Taliban should be suppressed. He went on to say that #Afghanistan women still dream of democracy, while … 1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/kCH8f1nHP4

