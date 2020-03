¿Cerrado el gym? ¡Ejercicios efectivos que puedes hacer desde casa!

View this post on Instagram

With gyms closing down, and everything that’s going on, it’s important to stay on top of our health. We can still eat healthy and stay active in our homes. Here’s a total body workout with resistance bands that you can do anytime, anywhere. . . . Don’t forget to double tap ❤️ save and share…tag me next time you’re performing these workouts . . . Here’s the workout 🏋🏾‍♀️ Perform each exercise 4 x 12 1️⃣ Bulgarian Split Squat 2️⃣ Deadlifts 3️⃣ Squat Thruster 4️⃣ Bicep Curl to Squat 5️⃣ Bent over Row 6️⃣ Tricep Kickbacks . . . DM or email jstheticsfit@gmail.com for my 4 week dumbbell only program . . . #totalbody #homeworkout #resistancebands #bands #strong #strongwomen #getstrongwithjsthetics #mondaymotivation #motivation