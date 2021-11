Muere famoso actor de Star Trek a los 85 años: ¿quién falleció?

Rest in peace, Dean Stockwell. THE DUNWICH HORROR, PARIS, TEXAS, THE LAST MOVIE, DUNE, MARRIED TO THE MOB, TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA… Just a litany of great films. Plus, of course, one of the best shows of all time, which also gave us one of the best reunion photos of all time. pic.twitter.com/oL9Ymfl8yi

— Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) November 9, 2021