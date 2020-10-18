Muere Doreen Montalvo, estrella de Broadway de ‘In the Heights’ a los 56 años. ¿Cómo murió?

Doreen Montalvo, quien protagonizó la producción de Broadway de In the Heights y Mrs. Doubtfire, murió el 17 de octubre, según informó su manager Steve Maihack en Instagram. Tenía 56 años.

La causa de la muerte de Montalvo se debe a un derrame cerebral que sufrió hace dos semanas, según Maihack. El escribio:

Ha sido un honor y un gran placer haber trabajado con Doreen, como su gerente. Desde el momento en que nos conocimos fue como si hubiéramos sido amigos durante años. Espíritus afines, seguro. Mi recuerdo favorito será verte como Gloria Fajardo en la gira OYF en el exterior del teatro KC Starlight … cantando ‘Mi Tierra’ ante una audiencia de 8000, con la puesta del sol literalmente como si Dios mismo estuviera dirigiendo ese Momento PERFECTO para todos nosotros … DOREEN, qué bendición absoluta haberte conocido en tu increíble viaje humano. Rezo por ti y te amaré y te extrañaré, por siempre. Forever. FOREVER.

Mientras Broadway permanecia cerrado debido al coronavirus, evento que cerró prematuramente la obra Mrs. Doubtfire tres días después de la apertura oficial del espectáculo, Montalvo actuó en un flashmob en Times Square el 14 de agosto para rendir homenaje al teatro, según informó Broadwayworld.com.

Mientras practicaban el distanciamiento social, más de 70 estrellas de Broadway de espectáculos como Hamilton, Mean Girls, Hadestown, Ain’t Too Proud, Jagged Little Pill y más, se reunieron de manera segura para bailar y recaudar fondos para la comunidad de Broadway que había quedado sin trabajo. Rob McClure, coprotagonista de Montalvo en Mrs. Doubtfire, compartió imágenes del evento en su página de Instagram.

A Montalvo le sobreviven su esposo de 22 años, Mike Mann, y su familia.

Además de protagonizar giras nacionales, Montalvo apareció en numerosos programas de televisión exitosos

Si bien los créditos de Montalvo fuera de Broadway y giras nacionales incluyen Flashdance y On Your Feet, la actriz también trabajó en la pantalla grande y pequeña. Sus créditos televisivos incluyen papeles como estrella invitada en Madame Secretary, Elementary, The Good Wife, Law & Order, One Life to Live y Smash, según su perfil de IMDB.

En cuanto a sus papeles cinematográficos, Montalvo aparecerá en las próximas versiones cinematográficas de In the Heights protagonizada por Lin Manuel Miranda, y West Side Story dirigida por Steven Spielberg y protagonizada por Ansel Elgort.

En medio de la cuarentena, pasó tiempo con su esposo en Maine, pintó, impartió clases magistrales de Broadway en línea para niños, cantó durante presentaciones en vivo y continuó audicionando para roles a través de videos autograbados.

A Montalvo le encantaba encontrar formas de ayudar al mundo a través de su arte. En diciembre de 2017, junto con SCOBAR Entertainment y Joseph Macchia, produjo un concierto benéfico para Puerto Rico luego de la devastación del huracán María, según informó Broadway.com. Este evento recaudó más de $4,000 para Puerto Rico.

Sentidos tributos a Montalvo y sus memorables actuaciones profesionales llenaron las redes sociales después de su muerte

Doreen Montalvo was the first actress to audition for In The Heights in the basement of the Drama Book Shop in 2002. The first one. She sang La Lupe's Qué Te Pedi and embedded herself in my heart in an instant. Her voice was had that tear in it–that lágrima. Inimitable & hers. pic.twitter.com/hLwT34XQ5w — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 18, 2020

La familia y los amigos de Montalvo habían compartido sus oraciones por su recuperación en las redes sociales y, tras su muerte, la gente ha publicado hermosos tributos a la estrella de Broadway. La actriz Melissa Lopez escribió en Instagram: “Estoy desconsolada. Este hermoso ángel nos ha dejado demasiado pronto. Pero dejó muchas cosas atrás de las que estar orgullosa. Ella era, no bromeo, una de las almas más amables y bonitas que he conocido. ¡Te amo Doreen! ¡Estoy tan agradecida de haberte conocido! ”

La familia de Mrs. Doubtfire el musical lamenta la pérdida de Doreen Montalvo. El inmenso talento de Doreen fue igualado por su extraordinaria amabilidad y notable generosidad. Su luz se mostraba brillantemente dentro y fuera del escenario. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5c57SV5rEX

The Mrs. Doubtfire Broadway family has lost a loved one in their cast. Rest in Power, Doreen Montalvo Mann. 😢 #RIP #Broadway @DoubtfireBway — Kurt Glenn (@glenn_biz) October 17, 2020

