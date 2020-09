Becky G estrena poderoso podcast: ¿De qué se trata?

View this post on Instagram

Today is the day! I am so stoked!! I’m lowkey kinda nervous… but it’s going to be amazing 🥰 I cannot wait for you guys to see what we’ve created with my @AmazonMusicLatin familia! #EnLaSalaPodcast premieres today at 2pm PT on @AmazonMusic!!! 💕 http://amzn.to/EnLaSala Swipe up in my stories!