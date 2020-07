J Balvin: Conoce su millonaria mansión

View this post on Instagram

Latin music superstar @jbalvin is famous for his intrepid fashion sense, which runs the gamut from polychromatic streetwear to haute couture. But on the home front, Balvin eschews prismatic finery in favor of minimalist cool and Japanese-inflected decorative restraint. “Architecture, music, fashion—they’re all forms of expression. When it comes to the places I live, I definitely take a less-is-more approach,” says the Latin Grammy Award–winning artist. Balvin crafted town and country residences in his native Colombia with the help of Medellín based design firm @5solidos—both homes are object lessons in the poetics of simplicity. Take a look inside our July-August issue cover story through the link in our profile. Photo by @anita_calero_arboleda; text by @mayer.rus