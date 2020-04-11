El drama de Todd Chrisley tras contagiarse de coronavirus: ¿cómo está la estrella de TV?

View this post on Instagram

COVID-19: Dad was diagnosed with the coronavirus about 2.5 weeks ago..and I have never been so scared in my life. When everything started with COVID-19 I was like a lot of u…my mindset was “Wash your hands, don’t touch people, and you’ll be ok…” BUT BOY HAS THAT IRRESPONSIBLE MINDSET CHANGED! When dad started getting sick I immediately started worrying…he and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care…he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him. Here in TN Vanderbilt was extremely prepared for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their walk in clinics. So before people say…”OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HES A CELEBRITY…” u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped. Dads symptoms were worsening as days went on..finally at 3am on a Sunday he woke mom up saying he has to go to the ER..he couldn’t fight it any longer. When she got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines. He stayed at Vanderbilt for 3 days and those were the hardest 3 days I think I’ve ever endured. I talk to my daddy 10x a day! He’s my bestfriend…I also never go to bed a single night without a “Goodnight and I love you” text..and now my dad was sitting in a hospital room by himself and I had no idea how he was. At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy. I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said “If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!” So I guess the point of me telling u all this is so that u take it seriously…STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly..LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short. I also owe a HUGE THANK U to my friends @charlesgalanismd @drjacobunger for walking me through all the steps we needed to follow and continuously checking in on us. As well as the drs and nurses @ Vandy❤