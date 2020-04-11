El drama de Todd Chrisley tras contagiarse de coronavirus: ¿cómo está la estrella de TV?

Todd Chrisley, el famoso magnate inmobiliario y estrella del reality show «Chrisley Knows Best» ha dado positivo por el coronavirus COVID-19.
Durante un episodio de su podcast «Chrisley Confessions», Todd y su esposa Julie Chrisley revelaron la noticia. Según lo transcrito por E! News, Todd dijo: «¿Podemos hablar de esta perra llamada coronavirus? He estado luchando contra el coronavirus durante 3 semanas. Estuve en el hospital durante 4 días y medio, fiebre entre 100 y 103 [grados] y ha sido la enfermedad más grave que he tenido en este mundo».
Y aunque Todd afirmó estar mejorando, dijo que todavía no está plenamente listo para cantar victoria.
“Ojalá mejore cada día, pero a partir de ahora, amigos, todavía no estoy haciendo clic en todos los cilindros. Probablemente sea alrededor del 70 al 75 por ciento de lo que normalmente soy, pero ese último 25 por ciento me está pateando el cu..», agregó el magnate.
La hija de Todd, Savannah, hizo una publicación sobre la batalla que su padre ha dado contra el coronavirus.
«Papá fue diagnosticado con el coronavirus hace aproximadamente 2 semanas y media… y nunca había estado tan asustada en mi vida. Cuando todo comenzó con el COVID-19, yo era como muchos de ustedes… mi mentalidad era ‘¡Lávate las manos, no toques a las personas, y estarás bien’, PERO LA NIÑA HA CAMBIADO LA MENTE IRRESPONSABLE! Cuando papá comenzó a enfermarse, inmediatamente empecé a preocuparme … él y yo somos los preocupados del grupo», dijo la jovencita en su red social.
Un par de días después de que Todd se enfermara inicialmente, fue a urgencias. Savannah dijo que Todd estaba mostrando todos los síntomas de COVID-19, por lo que los médicos lo examinaron.
Savannah dejó en claro que en Vanderbilt, Tennessee, hay muchas áreas para hacerse la prueba, y es por eso que pudo obtener una, no porque sea una celebridad.
Después de hacerse la prueba, Todd regresó a su casa y se puso en cuarentena en su habitación. Siete días después, su prueba dio positivo por el COVID-19.
«Finalmente, a las 3 a.m. de un domingo, despertó a su madre y le dijo que tenía que ir a la sala de emergencias, que ya no podía aguantar más. Cuando llegó allí, la obligaron a dejarlo, debido a todas las estrictas pautas. Se quedó en Vanderbilt durante tres días y creo que esos fueron los tres días más difíciles que he soportado», destacó.
Savannah es muy cercana a su padre y aseguró que hablan 10 veces al día y que él es su mejor amigo.
«Tampoco me voy a la cama una sola noche sin un mensaje de texto: Buenas noches y te amo. Y ahora mi papá estaba sentado solo, en una habitación de hospital y no tenía idea de cómo estaba. En un momento caí de rodillas y le rogué a Dios que no se lo llevara, que no se llevara a mi mejor amigo. Daría todo lo que tuviera si eso significara quedarme con mi papá. Estaba tan desesperada que dejé fotos de nuestra familia en el hospital y dije: «¡Si él las ve, sé que seguirá luchando!», dijo Savannah.
La hija de Todd terminó su publicación al recordar a las personas que se queden en casa y cumplan la distancia social y, lo que es más importante: «¡amen más que nunca! La vida es muy corta».