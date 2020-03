Murió Tomie dePaola: ¿cómo murió el genio de los niños?

The experiences children have are valid and children’s literature is so important for reflecting those early formative moments. To blend the genre with memoir is to attain literary immortality. He inspired one person, at least, and I suspect many more. Tomie dePaola, 1934-2020. pic.twitter.com/vaRUhvsQal

— Dave Wheelroute (@DaveWheelroute) March 30, 2020