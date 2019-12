¿A qué hora es “Saturday Night Live” esta noche?

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is talking about her upcoming #SuperBowl performance, and why it's a political statement. "It’s important in this day & age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture." For what you can expect from her and Shakira, and why #Hustlers made her "sick" the first time she watched it, click the link in bio. (📸: @aspictures)