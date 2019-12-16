Rose Short-The Voice 2019: 5 Datos curiosos que tienes que saber

Rose Short es una de las 4 finalistas que quedan en la temporada 17 de The Voice 2019. Ella ha sido una gran contendiente desde el principio, ganando turnos de Kelly Clarkson y Gwen Stefani con su canción de audición “Preach” de John Legend.

Después de elegir el equipo de Stefani, Short luego derrotó a Jessie Lawrence cuando se enfrentaron cara a cara en “No puedo sentir mi cara” por The Weeknd, aunque Lawrence fue salvado por Stefani y también avanzó a la ronda eliminatoria. En los Knockouts, Short cantó “Big White Room” de Jessie J y sacó a su compañera de equipo Destiny Rayne, luego Short interpretó “What Have You Done for Me Últimamente” de Janet Jackson para avanzar del Top 20 al Top 13.

Aquí está todo lo que necesitas saber sobre este cantante conmovedor.

1. Tuvo que ser empujada a la audición para The Voice

Rose Short's "Big White Room" Is Blake's Favorite Performance of the Knockouts – The Voice KnockoutsRose Short performs "Big White Room" during The Voice The Knockouts, Part 3. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #RoseShort #VoiceKnockouts #TheVoice2019 #NBC #JessieJ #BigWhiteRoom #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Rose Short's "Big White Room" Is Blake's Favorite Performance of the Knockouts – The Voice Knockouts https://youtu.be/3HGaCIGUkOA The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-11-05T01:08:50.000Z

Esta texana de 34 años comenzó a cantar en Alemania porque allí es donde estaba destinado su padre durante sus primeros años de infancia. Ella le dijo al Temple Daily Telegram que en realidad escribió su primera canción cuando vivía en Alemania a los 6 años, titulada “Angel”.

Su familia se mudó a Killeen, Texas en 1996 y se graduó de Harker Heights High School en 2002, luego asistió a Central Texas College por un corto tiempo antes de abandonar para dedicarse a la música a tiempo completo.

La mejor amiga y manager de Short, Taundra Noel Shaw, fue quien la animó a audicionar para The Voice, aunque Short no quería hacerlo al principio.

“Ella no quería hacerlo. Ella trató de pelear conmigo y dijo: “No.” Hubo una audición en Austin. Ella me dio todas las excusas ”, le dice Shaw a KCEN TV, y agrega que Short se saltó la audición de Austin, pero Shaw la convenció de ir a una en Miami y el resto es historia.

Ahora que está en el programa, Short le dice al Daily Telegram que su objetivo es “ser un recipiente para alguien que tiene un sueño que parece no estar en sus cartas que lo persiga. Ser un faro de esperanza para alguien de la misma manera que alguien fue un faro de esperanza para mí “.

2. Rose solía trabajar en una prisión de máxima seguridad

Rose Short Asks "What Have You Done For Me Lately?" – The Voice Top 20 Live Playoffs 2019Rose Short performs "What Have You Done For Me Lately?" during The Voice Live Playoffs Top 20. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #RoseShort #VoicePlayoffs #TheVoice2019 #NBC #JanetJackson #WhatHaveYouDoneForMeLately #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Rose Short Asks "What Have You Done For Me Lately?" – The Voice Top 20 Live Playoffs 2019 https://youtu.be/VIkxtJspGc4 The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-11-12T02:33:59.000Z

Durante ocho años, Short trabajó en la prisión de máxima seguridad Alfred D. Hughes en Gatesville. Ella le dice a KCEN que el trabajo le enseñó confianza en sí misma.

“Trabajar en la prisión definitivamente pondrá a prueba tu confianza. Tendrás un día cuando estés caminando y [los reclusos] simplemente te llamarán un nombre de la nada “, dice Short.

También dijo durante su perfil en The Voice que durante esos ocho largos años, todo en lo que podía pensar era en buscar música como carrera.

“Estaba deseando actuar. Eso es todo en lo que podía pensar “, dice Short. “No fui a la escuela. No tuve una educación. Pero si no renunciaba [a mi trabajo], iba a perder la cabeza “.

3. Ella una vez actuó en Showtime en el Apollo

Ain't No Way – Rose ShortRose is tooking on an Aretha classic on Showtime at the Apollo and does an amazing job. Great Performance 2009-01-21T04:07:26.000Z

Durante la audición a ciegas de Short, Stefani comentó que podría ayudar a Short a sentirse cómoda actuando en un programa de televisión, lo que sería una nueva experiencia para Short. Pero ese no es realmente el caso.

Short audicionó previamente para American Idol y actuó en Showtime en la noche de aficionados del Apollo. Para esa actuación, Rose se enfrentó al clásico “Ain’t No Way” de Aretha Franklin y absolutamente lo dejó fuera del parque. Cuando llegó al gran final, el público se puso de pie con un estruendoso aplauso.

El ex ganador de American Idol y actual entrenador de Voice, Clarkson, piensa que Short podría ganarlo todo, y le dijo durante la audición a ciegas: “Deberías estar en la final. Podrías ganar este espectáculo, eres así de genial “.

4. Chief’s es su lugar de origen

Mucho antes de The Voice, Rose estaba actuando en Chief’s Sports Grill en Killeen. El bar and grill derivó su nombre porque el propietario, Thomas Campbell, es un ex suboficial en jefe del ejército de los EE. UU. Los colores y el logotipo del bar rinden homenaje a la última unidad de asignación de Campbell, la 1ra División de Caballería.

El bar se enorgullece de “ser un lugar donde personas de todos los ámbitos de la vida pueden ir y sentirse cómodos y seguros … cada cliente es un vecino y el respeto se muestra a todos”.

Rose ha estado actuando allí durante años y recientemente, el bar ha estado organizando fiestas de vigilancia para apoyarla en The Voice, publicando en Facebook: “Apoyemos la nuestra, mientras muestra su increíble voz en el escenario nacional. Visite Chief’s el lunes para la competencia en vivo y luego nuevamente el martes para ver los resultados en vivo. ¡Ya tenemos listos nuestros letreros del Equipo Rose! Espero verlos a todos allí mientras animamos y votamos por esta increíble joven ”.

5. La mamá de Rose, Evelyn, se robó el espectáculo en la audición a ciegas

Will John Legend Turn His Chair When Rose Short Performs His Song "Preach?" – The Voice BlindsRose Short performs "Preach" during The Voice Blind Auditions. » Get The Voice Official App: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » Watch The Voice Mondays 8/7c & Tuesdays 9/8c on NBC! » Stream Anytime: http://bit.ly/TheVoiceFullEpisodes THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: http://Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: https://Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice The Voice Tumblr: http://nbcTheVoice.Tumblr.com/ Follow The Voice on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ #TheVoice #RoseShort #VoiceBlindAuditions #TheVoice2019 #NBC #Preach #Music #Highlight #BlakeShelton #GwenStefani #JohnLegend #KellyClarkson NBC’s The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition. Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Tumblr: http://nbctv.tumblr.com/ NBC Google+: https://plus.google.com/+NBC/posts NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc ABOUT THE VOICE The four-time Emmy Award-winning The Voice returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season. Rock icon and pop culture phenomenon Gwen Stefani reclaims her red chair alongside superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 17. Carson Daly returns as host. The show's innovative format features five stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows. Will John Legend Turn His Chair When Rose Short Performs His Song "Preach?" – The Voice Blinds https://youtu.be/wMM0ORsUAqE The Voice http://www.youtube.com/user/nbcthevoice 2019-09-24T01:43:37.000Z

Los entrenadores de The Voice no pueden escuchar a las familias detrás del escenario, pero pueden verlos y la madre de Rose, Evelyn, se robó el programa durante la audición a ciegas de su hija. Estaba extremadamente alegre animando a su hija, gritando, saltando y gritando cuando Rose sorprendió a los jueces.

Pero es la voz de Rose que Evelyn dice que es la verdadera ladrona de escenas. Ella le dice a KCEN que Rose “puede salvar almas con esa voz”.

“Ella llega a la gente. Ella toca a la gente, ellos sienten, yo siento ”, dijo Evelyn. “Y sé que ella es feliz y me llena de alegría verla feliz”.

Pero él no es el único miembro de la familia que la apoya. Su hermano es un contratista en Afganistán y dice que se levanta a media noche para verla en The Voice.

“Mi madre podría decir lo contrario, pero sé quién es el fanático número uno. Soy el que está en Afganistán a la una de la mañana viéndola actuar, solo para verla, así que sé quién es la número uno “, le dice a KCEN.