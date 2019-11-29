¿Qué tiene que ver Robert de Niro con el asesino Frank Sheeran y su hija?

La serie “The Irishman”, que se presenta a través de Netflix, sigue siendo todo un suceso en la pantalla, con estrellas de lujo como Robert de Niro, Al Pacino y Joe Pesci. Y en medio de todo el suceso que ha causado la historia sobre la vida del fallecido sicario de la mafia, Frank Sheeran, los ojos se han puesto sobre la hija viva del personaje en la vida real.

Se trata de Connie Sheeran, quien en la serie del director Martin Scorcese es personificada por Kate Arrington, y quien fue testigo de muchos de los momentos retratados en el show que muestra al asesino a sueldo Frank “The Irishman” mientras asciende de camionero a sicario, bajo las órdenes de Russell Bufalino y la familia criminal de Pensilvania.

La serie está basada en las confesiones del lecho de muerte de Frank Sheeran, publicadas en el libro, “Te escuché pintar casas: Frank El irlandés Sheeran y “Cerrando el caso”, de Jimmy Hoffa, escritos por Charles Brandt.

Connie es la primera y única hija de Frank de su segundo matrimonio con su esposa, Irene. Ella es la más joven de las cuatro hijas de Frank y una persona muy privada cuando se trata de hablar de su padre. Connie nunca ha dado una entrevista sobre su legado ni ha publicado nada sobre él en las redes sociales.



Sheeran actualmente vive en Filadelfia, Pensilvania, donde nació y creció. Ella es cercana a sus hermanas y su familia extendida. Su personaje no tiene mucho tiempo de pantalla en “The Irishman” y juega un papel muy secundario en la película.

Connie está divorciada, y actualmente vive en Filadelfia con su perro. En la vida real Connie frecuentemente le pide a su familia y amigos que apoyen recaudaciones de fondos y causas dignas en sus redes sociales.

En su publicación más reciente compartió la recaudación de fondos de su hija para el Centro de Derechos Reproductivos. Su hija comenzó la recaudación de fondos para apoyar los derechos de aborto. También firmó una petición para apoyar la prohibición de la venta de un juego centrado en tiroteos escolares y publica semanalmente sobre eventos para recaudar fondos y eventos voluntarios para su empresa, una organización sin fines de lucro que ayuda a las mascotas desplazadas por incendios y otros desastres naturales.



La mujer también asistió a una marcha contra Trump en 2017 y publicó una foto de su cartel, que mostraba al presidente agarrando la entrepierna de la Estatua de la Libertad con el mensaje: “¡Quítale las malditas manos de encima!”.

Connie Sheeran ha vivido en Filadelfia desde que nació. Según sus publicaciones de Facebook, a menudo se queda en el área. Hizo publicaciones sobre viajes a Florida y visitas a familiares.

Ella ha entrenado a su perro en un centro ecuestre en habilidades de agilidad.

Connie Sheeran es amante de los animales de principio a fin y trabaja en un hospital veterinario y pasa tiempo con su propio perro.

Connie Sheeran es voluntaria en un grupo que ayuda a familias con perros, después de incendios y otros desastres.

“Le da tranquilidad a los propietarios saber que sus queridas mascotas estarán bien, para que puedan cuidarse y tratar de reconstruir sus vidas. Me enorgullece poder decir eso: ‘son nuestra caridad’.

Connie Sheeran Griffin tiene dos hijos: Brittany y Jacob. Brittany es asistente de diseñador de vestuario y ha trabajado en películas, incluida la película biográfica de su abuelo: “The Irishman”. También trabaja para programas de televisión como “The Sinner” y “Law & Order: SVU” como diseñadora asistente de vestuario y el programa “Billions”, como compradora, según su página de IMDB.

El hijo de Connie, Jacob, está en la universidad. Brittany Griffin sigue a su madre cuando se trata de filantropía y activismo. Publicó una anécdota en su recaudación de fondos en Facebook sobre el historial de protestas de su madre.

“Mi madre siempre ha sido una firme defensora del derecho de una mujer a elegir y su convicción sobre el tema siempre ha sido un motivo de orgullo para mí”, escribió. “Cuando estaba embarazada de mi hermano en 1992, marchó a Washington por el derecho al aborto, tan malo. En honor a ella por el día de la madre, quiero contribuir a su legado de lucha por los derechos de las mujeres”.

