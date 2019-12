Murió Jennifer Jaynes: ¿cómo murió la famosa madre de gemelos?

View this post on Instagram

Spent five hours yesterday strategizing with my buddy, Texas Battle, about adapting one or more of my thrillers into a movie. 🍿 🥳🤩 Which do you think would make the best film adaptation? @texas1battle #writersofinstagram #jenniferjaynesauthor #grateful #blessed #texasbattle #theboldandthebeautiful #theuniverselovesme