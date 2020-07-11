Conmoción en Estados Unidos por el crudo testimonio de Simone Biles sobre abusos sexuales: ¿qué dijo?

Estados Unidos está en estado de shock tras las revelaciones de la gimnasta Simone Biles, cuatro veces campeona olímpica. La joven de 23 años contó en una entrevista el calvario que padeció, y aún padece, tras haber sido abusada sexualmente por un médico de la USA Gymnastics, el reconocido doctor Larry Nassar.
Sus declaraciones fueron hechas en una entrevista publicada por la revista Vogue. Su testimonio es clave para dejar en evidencia que las autoridades de la federación de gimnasia de los Estados Unidos estaban al tanto de lo que le había ocurrido a varias de sus atletas y sin embargo no tomaron ninguna medida con tal de evitar el escándalo mediático.
Para Biles, el valor de denunciar su propia experiencia le llegó tras ver un documental de Netflix. En ‘Atleta A’, su colega Maggie Nichols exponía un escándalo por abusos sexuales que involucraba a Larry Nassar.
“Cuando leí lo que dijo Maggie fue un duro golpe para mí, porque me di cuenta de que había sufrido el mismo trato. Recuerdo buscar en Google ‘abuso sexual’. Porque sé que algunas chicas lo pasaron mucho peor que yo. Lo sé con total seguridad. Así que sentí que yo no había sido abusada, porque no era en la misma medida que las otras chicas. Algunos de mis amigas lo pasaron muy, muy mal. Eran sus favoritas. Como mi caso no era así, sentí que no sucedió”, inició su testimonio.
“Sentía que lo sabía, simplemente no quería admitírmelo a mí misma, que aquello había ocurrido. Porque pensaba, no que tuviera que ser perfecta, pero sí que lo que América quería que yo fuera era eso, perfecta. Porque cada vez que un estadounidense gana los Juegos Olímpicos, se convierte en el novio o novia de América. Así que yo pensaba: ‘¿Cómo puede pasarle esto a una novia de América?”
“Estaba muy deprimida. Dormí mucho porque, para mí, era lo más parecido a la muerte sin dañarme. Fue un escape de todos mis pensamientos, del mundo, de lo que estaba sucediendo”, agregó.
Biles además cuestionó fuertemente al Comité Olímpico y Paralímpico estadounidense (USOPC), otro organismo que ocultó las denuncias contra Nassar. Tanto USOPC como la federación ofrecieron 194 millones de dólares a las víctimas para que no fueran involucrados.
Se estima que más de 350 mujeres sufrieron abusos por parte de Nassar. El médico recibió una sentencia de cadena perpetua efectiva por un tribunal de Michigan en 2018. Doce de esos casos pudieron confirmarse en sede judicial. Además está cumpliendo una pena de prisión de 60 años por una condena federal por pornografía infantil.