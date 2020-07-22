MMA: Víctima de un rodillazo ilegal estremece las redes con una foto de cómo quedó su ojo [IMÁGENES FUERTES]

Si bien el combate fue el 10 de julio pasado, Boston Salmon recién ahora se decidió a compartir con todos sus seguidores de Instagram cómo le quedaron sus ojo y pómulo izquierdos luego del cobarde e ilegal rodillazo que le propinó Shawn West, durante la pelea que fue parte del evento LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) 84.
Salmon, de 29 años, fue víctima de un golpe artero por parte de West cuando estaba arrodillado en el piso y sin defensa alguna. Afectado por el inesperado ataque de su rival, Salmon quedó inconsciente en la lona y el juez de turno detuvo la pelea de inmediato para darle paso a los servicios médicos apostados en el lugar.
Y ahora, casi dos semanas después del violento episodio, Salmon utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para reflejar las graves heridas que le dejó West por su temeraria acción en el octágono. “Gracias a todos los que se tomaron el tiempo de comunicarse conmigo y a las personas que se preocuparon por mi salud“, inició su mensaje el ex UFC.
Respecto a su futuro en las artes marciales mixtas, el estadounidense informó: “Solo quería que todos supieran que estoy bien y que me tomaré el tiempo necesario para sanar y concentrarme en mi salud. Muchos de ustedes estaban asustados y preocupados, y yo también. Les puedo asegurar que estoy bien y que volveré pronto”.
Si bien Shawn West fue descalificado tras el golpe artero que le dio a un indefenso Salmon, desde LFA no emitieron ningún comunicado al respecto y aún se espera una importante sanción.
Su manager pide un castigo ejemplar
Visiblemente indignado por la apatía de la LFA ante la cobarde actitud de Shawn West, el manager de Salmon, Brian Butler, también se encargó de expresar su enojo contra las autoridades de la compañía de MMA y exige una pronta resolución.
“El incidente fue extremadamente desafortunado. Boston tenía el control de la pelea y se estaba acomodando en su rango y tiempo en el segundo asalto cuando tanto él como su oponente, Shawn West, aterrizaron ganchos simultáneos, lo que provocó que ambos fueran lanzados y derribados”, explica Butler en su escrito difundido vía Instagram.
Y completó: “Mientras Boston volvía a ponerse de pie, fue golpeado con un rodillazo ilegal que terminó la noche. Ahora nos debemos centrar, ante todo, en la salud de Boston. La rodilla aterrizó con una fuerza increíble y causó que Boston sufriera una fractura en el orbital y el pómulo. Creemos que la comisión debería aplicar medidas disciplinarias para establecer una mayor prioridad sobre este tipo de faltas”.
