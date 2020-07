TOP 5: Noticias de Deportes – 2 de Julio de 2020

View this post on Instagram

ITS OFFICIAL, I have signed with the Lakers ☀️After the greatest free agent courtship in the history of the league, which resulted in the entire NBA shutting down due to my distraction, I have decided to bring LA back to its glory and win them another championship 💯 In just a few games I will establish myself as the GREATEST Laker of all time 🔥 Everyone get your JR jerseys before they run out 🥵 #LAKERSInFo #nostradamus