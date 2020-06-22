Profundo dolor de Lewis Hamilton por la muerte de su perra: ¿de qué murió Coco?

Fiel amante de las masctoas, Lewis Hamilton atraviesa horas complicadas por la muerte de su perra Coco. El piloto británico de Fórmula 1 sufre por la pérdida de su querida compañera y, tras su fallecimiento, publicó una sentida carta de despedida en su cuenta de Instagram que se viralizó a nivel mundial.
Hamilton, de 35 años, no pudo ocultar su profunda tristeza por la muerte de Coco a raíz de un paro cardíaco y expresó sus sensaciones mediante un sentido posteo en la red social del momento. “Anoche alrededor de las 9 mi bella niña Coco murió en casa, con la familia alrededor suyo”, comienza diciendo Hamilton en su publicación, la cual ilustró con tres fotos de su bulldog.
View this post on Instagram
Last night at around 9pm, my beautiful little girl Coco died at home with the family by her side. Her little heart gave in, we think it was a heart attack. I tried to revive her but it was no use. She’d had the best day, happier than I’d seen her in a long time. She was such a special dog, born with so many problems and I feel so lucky to have adopted her. Her breeder said she was going to have to put her down as she wouldn’t be able to afford all the things she would need to survive, she went through a lot to become the bouncy, lazy loving dog she was. On her last day, we shared a special moment playing together which I will never forget. I will miss her snoring and how happy she was always to see me. She was only 6, healthy and happy. Naturally, my heart is broken but i hope she’s in a better place with my Aunty Diane. Wanted to share with you and thank those of you who loved and cared for her. #coco #restinpeace
A continuación, el piloto de Mercedes detalla: “Tras nacer con múltiples problemas de salud, su criadora había decidido sacrificarla debido a que no contaba con los medios económicos para afrontar los tratamientos que necesitaba. Debió atravesar muchas cosas para convertirse en la activa y amorosa perra que era”.
“Había tenido el mejor día, más feliz de lo que la había visto en mucho tiempo. Era un perro tan especial, nació con tantos problemas y me siento muy afortunado de haberla adoptado“, finaliza Hamilton en su conmovedor mensaje, el cual cosechó casi 650 mil likes.
Camuflado en una manifestación contra el racismo
Visiblemente afectado por el brote de violencia racial en Estados Unidos, Lewis Hamilton no se quedó de brazos cruzados pese a su popularidad y se las ingenió para pasar desapercibido en una manifestación contra la discriminación en Londres, Inglaterra.
Camuflado con anteojos y una mascarilla que oficiaba de tapabocas, Hamilton asistió a la multitudinaria protesta en Hyde Park y expresó su repudio ante la ola de casos racistas en Estados Unidos y otras partes del mundo.
View this post on Instagram
Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was so proud to see in person so many people of all races and backgrounds supporting this movement. I was proud to be out there acknowledging and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and my black heritage. I was so happy to see people of all ages, sporting Black Lives Matter signs and saying it just as passionately as I was. I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there today in the name of equality for all. It was really moving. I’m feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. Keep pushing. #blacklivesmatter ✊🏾 📸 @spinzbeatsinc
“Fui a Hyde Park por la protesta pacífica y estuve muy orgulloso de ver cerca a tantas personas de todas las razas y orígenes que apoyan este movimiento. Fue realmente conmovedor. Me siento extremadamente positivo de que vendrá el cambio, pero no podemos parar ahora“, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter Hamilton, seis veces campeón de la Fórmula 1 y el único piloto negro de la categoría en la actualidad.
Comisión Hamilton
Desde el brutal asesinato de George Floyd a manos de la policía estadounidense en Minneapolis, Hamilton fue uno de los deportistas que más se manifestó en pos de que se haga justicia con los uniformados involucrados en el asesinato que conmocionó a todo Estados Unidos.
En este sentido, el propio Hamilton manifestó su intención de conformar una comisión sobre la diversidad. ¿El objetivo? Atraer a más personas negras hacia los trabajos relacionados con el deporte motor, sobre todo lo referido a ciencias, tecnología y matemáticas.
View this post on Instagram
This past week, I have felt so inspired by the thousands of people across the globe using their voices to speak out against racial injustice. Fighting for real change starts with us, whether peacefully protesting, showing support on social media or signing petitions. However, our fight for equality must continue beyond this. Racism is a global disease and one which we must tackle with our votes as well as our voices. Please do your research and ensure the politicians you vote into power have everyone’s best interests at heart. The prejudice against black people at a systemic level has got to stop. For those looking for ways to support, I have provided information on petitions you can sign, as well as some books and films to learn more about the black experience. For the next generation, this education into black history should be starting at school. The global curriculum needs to be updated to include the struggles and successes of black people throughout the centuries, otherwise history is destined to repeat itself. As we have seen with the arrest and elevated charges for the officers who killed George Floyd, there is power in our voices, we can bring about change, and we must continue to fight for racial equality. For those of you who are out there fighting, know that I see you and I am right by your side. #blacklivesmatter
“Para mí, y para muchos otros en todo el mundo, ver el asesinato de George Floyd provocó una profunda sensación de dolor, angustia y frustración. Espero que la Comisión permitirá cambios reales y tangibles. No me quedaré callado sobre el racismo tácito en este país. Somos rápidos para condenar los cánticos de los monos, pero ¿qué pasa con el hecho de que las personas de color reciben un trato diferente cada día?“, detalló Hamilton durante una reciente entrevista con The Times.
Sigue FC Barcelona AhoraMismo en Facebook Sigue Real Madrid AhoraMismo en Facebook