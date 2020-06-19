Len Bias: cómo la cocaína mató a la joven promesa que podía opacar a Michael Jordan en la NBA

Si bien Michael Jordan había hecho suficientes méritos durante sus años como jugador en la Universidad de Carolina del Norte para desembarcar en la NBA, allá por 1984, había otro basquetbolista que se destacaba en el básquetbol universitario y le metía presión a un joven “Mike”: Len Bias.

Bias, que llamaba la atención por su destreza y técnica mientras era alero de la Universidad de Maryland, reunía todas las condiciones necesarias para saltar al estrellato en la mejor liga de básquet del mundo. Sin embargo, la cocaína se cruzó en su camino y terminó tirando por la borda la firma que había estampado 36 horas antes de su muerte para sumarse a Boston Celtics, en 1986.

Este viernes 19 de junio se cumplen 34 años de su trágica muerte durante una fiesta, y por tal motivo vale recordar el testimonio que en 2016 protagonizó Keith Gatlin, quien fuera compañero de cuarto de Bias cuando coincidieron en el equipo universitario de Maryland.

Gatlin, en diálogo con el sitio The Undefeated, reveló por aquel entonces cómo fueron las últimas de Len Bias antes de su inesperado y escalofriante deceso. “Cuando nos vimos, lo felicité y le dije que estaba feliz por él. Al estilo típico de Lenny, minimizó todo. Estaba emocionado por ir a un equipo que acababa de ganar un título y parecería que iba a tener la oportunidad de ganar muchos más”, contó Gatlin.

Con motivo de su firma con los Celtics, Len y su círculo gestaron una fiesta para celebrar tal logro. Pero Gatlin, en dicha oportunidad, no participó del festejo. “Lo último que me dijo fue: ‘Te veré en la mañana y tomaremos algo de desayuno’. Escuché que algunos de los chicos regresaron a la suite alrededor de las 3 AM. Entraron a su habitación y cerraron la puerta. Me di la vuelta y me fui a dormir”, advirtió Gatlin.

Hasta ese momento Bias disfrutaba de las mieles del éxito en su aún efímera carrera en el básquetbol, deporte que lo podía llevar a la cima mundial si es que cumplía con las expectativas que Boston había depositado en él a la hora de seleccionlarlo en el Draft de 1986. No obstante, el destino tenía otros planes para la emergente promesa.

“Nunca vi a Lenny tomar nada más que un trago. Nunca lo vi en una situación en la que sentía que tenía que preocuparme”, admitió en aquella entrevista Gatlin, avalando la versión de que Len no estaba vinculado a las drogas. Pero un tal Brian Tribble sería determinante en esta historia.

Tribble, amigo de la infancia de Len, se sumó a los festejos y, según concluyó la Justicia tiempo después, fue el que le convidó cocaína al joven basquetbolista. Len no toleró la sustancia y comenzó a convulsionar ante la mirada incrédula de los presentes.

Llamado desesperado

Atónito por la descompensación de Bias, fue el propio Tribble quien agarró un teléfono y llamó de urgencia al 911. “Le estoy dando respiración boca a boca, usted puede escucharlo. Este es Len Bias, usted tiene que traerlo de nuevo a la vida. En serio, señor, vengan rápido…“, explicó aquella noche el proveedor de Len a la operadora que escuchaba atenta.

Pese a la velocidad con la que arribaron los servicios médicos, los profesionales poco pudieron hacer con Bias. El flamante alero de los Celtics ya no tenía signos vitales y su deceso fue registrado minutos antes de las 9 de la mañana en el hospital Leland Memorial en Riverdale Park, donde los médicos de turno alcanzaron a ingresarlo.

“Mientras nosotros esperábamos, salió la Sra. Bias. Ella me abrazó y me dijo: ‘Lo perdimos. Prométeme que serás fuerte’. Nosotros lloramos. Golpeamos las paredes. Nos derrumbamos. No era una linda imagen. Seguí pensando: ‘Alguien me está jugando una broma’”, recordó Keith Gatlin sobre aquel fatídico 19 de junio de 1986.

Parte médico y despedida

Consumada la muerte de Len Bias, fue el Dr. John Smialek, quien examinó detalladamenteel cuerpo del basquetbolista, el que comunicó públicamente qué fue lo que desencadenó la muerte que sacudió por aquellos días a la NBA.

“El Sr. Bias murió de una intoxicación por cocaína que le provocó una interrupción de la actividad eléctrica normal del cerebro que controla los latidos del corazón. Esto resultó en una serie de repentinas convulsiones y paros cardíacos“, sentenció Smialek ante los medios de prensa presentes.

La investigación toxicológica posterior a su fallecimiento determinó que la pureza de la cocaína (98% de acuerdo al estudio de rigor) que consumió Len Bias fue letal. En consecuencia, Brian Tribble fue acusado en octubre de ese 1986 por posesión y por ser distribuidor de droga. No obstante, un año más tarde la Justicia retiraría los cargos en su contra

El 20 de junio de 1986, cuatro días después del escalofriante desenlace de Len Bias, miles de personas se acercaron al estadio de la Universidad de Maryland para despedir a la estrella naciente de la NBA.

