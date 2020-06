Dak Prescott donará $1 millón de dólares: ¿a quién se los dará el jugador?

View this post on Instagram

Wow! In 2016, I reported as the 4th Round pick and Created my Own expectations. Your Draft Number Does Not Define You, However Your Attitude and Work Ethic Will! Congrats to this year’s NFL draft class. Whether you were picked up in the 1st round or the 7th doesn’t matter, it’s about the hustle you put in every time you step on the field going forward. #FuelYourHustle day in and day out with @OikosProtein. I’ll see you out there. #ad #fuelyourhustle