Arrestan a hija de Floyd Mayweather por apuñalar a una joven: ¿fue por celos?

Iyanna Mayweather, hija del boxeador Floyd Mayweather, ícono del deporte del cuadrilatero, fue arrestada en un presunto acto de apuñalamiento.

Así lo reveló el sitio TMZ, que aseguró que la joven fue detenida la madrugada del sábado después de sostener un incidente violento con Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, mejor conocido como el rapero NBA Youngboy, y la joven Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

Fuentes policiales le dijeron a TMZ que la hija de Mayweather tuvo una discusión con Jacobs al verlo con la otra joven, que se intensificó cuando Iyanna supuestamente apuñaló a la chica con un cuchillo.

Según el informe, la hija de Mayweather llegó a la casa del cantante NBA Youngboy en Houston, y minutos después se dio el altercado entre las dos mujeres en la cocina.

Según TMZ, Iyanna le dijo a Jacobs que era la prometida de NBA Youngboy y allí empezó la agresión.

Mayweather supuestamente agarró dos cuchillos. TMZ informó que “Jacobs dio un paso hacia Iyanna e Iyanna la atacó contra ella con uno de los cuchillos”.

Jacobs le dijo a la policía que no sintió la primera herida del cuchillo, pero luego dijo que Iyanna la atacó con el segundo cuchillo y la apuñaló nuevamente.

Los servicios de emergencia llegaron y Jacobs fue transportada al hospital. Su condición es desconocida en este momento.

El informe agrega que Mayweather fue arrestada a la 1:30 a.m. exactamente y actualmente se encuentra en la cárcel del condado de Harris.

Los cargos que le imputaron a la chica son agresión agravada con un arma mortal.

Heavy contactó a la cárcel del condado de Harris y al Departamento de Policía de Houston, pero no recibió respuesta inmediata.

Según el informe, Mayweather quiso defenderse en sus declaraciones y le dijo a la policía que fue Lapattra Jacobs comenzó el altercado jalándola del cabello. Jacobs luego corrió hacia la cocina y ahí se abría dado el ataque.

