Murió el papá de Dwaney Johnson “La Roca”: ¿cómo murió el boxeador Soul Man?

View this post on Instagram

The #TeremanaTequilaTour🥃 rolls on. Thank you @walmart HQ execs for your time. Good to share some values on hard work and doing our best to make peoples lives just a little bit better. I enjoyed this one. Handshakes all around. Bentonville, Arkansas I’ll see you down the road. #TeremanaTour ✈️🥃 My tequila launches this March