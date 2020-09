[VÍDEO] Conductor bebido en Los Angeles golpea tres coches… y la policía se lo mira

View this post on Instagram

#repost • @brocktothefuture • LA friends! Know a good lawyer or journalist who can help us out? Last Saturday, around 4pm, a drunk driver hit three cars on the street in front of our house. He was clearly wasted (he kept falling over) and belligerent. He kept yelling at everyone – especially the cops, firefighters and tow truck driver. He claimed his uncle was a congressman. About an hour later, once his car was towed, the cops just let him go. They never breathalyzed him (we asked them if they did, they said no). At the end of the video you’ll see several witnesses yelling at the cops, asking why they didn’t arrest him. They didn’t respond and just drove off. We have more photos and videos. We have the cops’ names and the report number, and we found this guy online. But not sure what to do next. Any ideas?? DM me. Thanks!