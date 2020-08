Cheques COVID-19: Fracasan negociaciones de paquete de alivios: futuro de cheques es incierto

View this post on Instagram

Many senators prepared to head home Thursday afternoon, embarking from the nation's capital to their home states despite congressional leaders and the White House still without an agreement of any kind on another coronavirus relief package. The decision to skip town is a clear message about lawmakers' confidence—or lack thereof—of a deal materializing anytime soon. Republican senators emerged from a closed-door lunch with no new clarity from leadership about ongoing negotiations. Hit the link in our bio to read more. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images