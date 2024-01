Wordle 930: ¿Cuál es la respuesta del 05 de enero de 2024?

5 days in and still haven't been able to break par.

Wordle 930 4/6

⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛

⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛

🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

— bourbonandbanjo (@bourbonandbanjo) January 5, 2024