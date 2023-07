¿Quién era Nahel M, el joven asesinado por la policía en Francia?

The anger of an ambulance driver in Nanterre at the police after the killing of 17-year old Nahel.

“For not having a license! His mother raised him all by herself, she's going to bury her son! For a driver's license!”

For this outburst, he was arrested.

